Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits Market Cap of $717,646.51

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001603 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $717,646.51 and approximately $1.98 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00273730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.89 or 0.00710102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,092.80 or 1.00194520 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.03 or 0.00992117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,194,381 coins and its circulating supply is 746,518 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.