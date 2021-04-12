Furucombo (COMBO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.41 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00003794 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $10.41 million and $1.87 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00067098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00273258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.32 or 0.00700886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,113.56 or 0.99528343 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.48 or 0.00980959 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

