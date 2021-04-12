Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Shares Up 2%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUWAY)

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic parts, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Automotive Products & Materials, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

