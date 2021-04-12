Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Hits $0.29

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $16.14 million and $2.21 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00067855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.00281677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.94 or 0.00709547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,512.94 or 0.99138561 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $596.78 or 0.00994127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

