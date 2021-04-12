Fusion Trading Down 2% This Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Fusion has a market cap of $68.20 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fusion has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Fusion coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,522.83 or 1.00499380 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002942 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,585,238 coins and its circulating supply is 50,015,482 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.