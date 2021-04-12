FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Glencore plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glencore in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Glencore stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

