FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of HLI opened at $65.87 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,710,000 after buying an additional 286,175 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,274,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,657,000 after buying an additional 33,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,977,000 after buying an additional 58,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

