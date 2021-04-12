FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Issued By Truist Securiti

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $8.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

Shares of SMG opened at $248.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $108.33 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $528,594.55. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $31,280,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

