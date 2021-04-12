FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Anglo American plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Anglo American in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $21.47 on Monday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

