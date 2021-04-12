FY2021 EPS Estimates for BHP Group Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $5.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

BHP stock opened at $70.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.72.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

