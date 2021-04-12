FY2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $13.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

