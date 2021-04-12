FY2021 EPS Estimates for (CUM.TO) Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for (CUM.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$106.10 million during the quarter.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for (CUM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CUM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.