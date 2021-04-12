FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fair Isaac Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fair Isaac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $9.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

NYSE FICO opened at $518.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $287.15 and a one year high of $530.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.