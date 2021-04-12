FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Reduced by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HBM. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 1,750,052 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 368,397 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $8,376,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,717,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

