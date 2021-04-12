FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15).

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $466.65 million, a PE ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 7,816.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,092,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,732 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,543,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 782.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 185,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

