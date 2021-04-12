FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LW. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

