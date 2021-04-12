FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Shares of NGT opened at C$77.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$68.76 and a 1-year high of C$96.45.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.67 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.703 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

