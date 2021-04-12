FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $8.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Arch Resources stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $656.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $794,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

