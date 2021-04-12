FY2022 EPS Estimates for Glaukos Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Glaukos in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GKOS. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

GKOS stock opened at $83.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $525,910,000 after purchasing an additional 373,916 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Glaukos by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,864,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,104,000 after purchasing an additional 479,628 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,019,000 after acquiring an additional 314,470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 701,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,059,000.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

