FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Raised by Analyst

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $73.07 on Monday. Kering has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

