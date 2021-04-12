FY2022 EPS Estimates for LafargeHolcim Ltd Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LafargeHolcim’s FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

LafargeHolcim stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LafargeHolcim has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

LafargeHolcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

