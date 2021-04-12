FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Raised by Analyst

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZION. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.93 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $134,384.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

