FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Lowered by Analyst

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the retailer will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

BBBY stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.