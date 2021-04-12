FY2023 EPS Estimates for Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Raised by Analyst

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $8.92 on Monday. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.