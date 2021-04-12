FY2023 EPS Estimates for Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Raised by Analyst

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter.
OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $8.92 on Monday. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.38.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.
