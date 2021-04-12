FY2024 EPS Estimates for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 21Vianet Group in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNET. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.44. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,369,000 after acquiring an additional 376,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 200,610 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,864,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,329,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

