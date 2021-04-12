G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Down 6.1%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 2,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,553,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $994.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $329,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,502,608 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5,130.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 116,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.