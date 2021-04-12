Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 114.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutics to treat rare genetic and neurological disorders caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. The company through its in-licensed proprietary Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform, discovers novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins, identifies proprietary binding sites, and restores protein folding.

