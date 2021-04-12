Gala Price Reaches $0.0254 on Major Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Gala has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $177.53 million and approximately $290,708.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00055513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.03 or 0.00668872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00088314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00044056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00035817 BTC.

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

