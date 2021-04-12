Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLPG. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Maxim Group cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.08.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.36. 11,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,818. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $233.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis.

