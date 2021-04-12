Galatasaray Fan Token Trading 12.4% Higher This Week (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $32.69 million and $7.29 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $9.32 or 0.00015476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00277534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.27 or 0.00704517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,003.39 or 0.99636847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.56 or 0.00990603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

