GAMB (GMB) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 252.2% against the US dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $32.62 million and $3.69 million worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.05 or 0.00666604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00087604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00036260 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00042813 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

