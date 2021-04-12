Game.com (GTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $852,533.00

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. Game.com has a market cap of $9.62 million and $852,533.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Game.com has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Game.com coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Game.com alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.08 or 0.00664103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00044161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00036199 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official website is game.com . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.