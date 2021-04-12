GameStop (NYSE:GME) Downgraded to “Sell” at Ascendiant Capital Markets

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.06.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $157.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. GameStop has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GameStop will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at $164,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.