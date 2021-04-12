Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Up 26.8% This Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00003742 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $19.23 million and $777,713.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00053881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00086164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.22 or 0.00641905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00041522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00034504 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

