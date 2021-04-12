GamyFi Platform Achieves Market Cap of $3.20 Million (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $4.76 or 0.00007861 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $261,588.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00066642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00275780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.05 or 0.00707351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,512.99 or 0.99996414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.08 or 0.00970130 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,850,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,500 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

