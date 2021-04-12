GamyFi Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $847,634.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $4.75 or 0.00007839 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.00290058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.29 or 0.00708020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,339.69 or 0.99517968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $576.58 or 0.00950959 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00018430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,850,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,500 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

