Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.98

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.98 and last traded at $137.25, with a volume of 1523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Get Garmin alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.