Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) shares dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 44,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 377,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $382.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74.

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

