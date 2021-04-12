Gas Price Tops $13.62 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $137.93 million and $15.69 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $13.62 or 0.00022518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00066711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00272773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.15 or 0.00704648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,247.63 or 0.99621386 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.32 or 0.00962890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.