Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

GTES has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of GTES traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,485. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

