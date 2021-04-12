GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $418,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,820 shares in the company, valued at $933,980.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GATX by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of GATX by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $93.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.04. GATX has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $101.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

