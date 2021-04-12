GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

