Geeq Price Hits $2.07 on Top Exchanges (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Geeq has a total market cap of $18.14 million and approximately $533,351.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00003434 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Geeq has traded 28% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00054688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00678342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00088496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00042286 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

