Geier Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.77 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000. Apple comprises 3.1% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $132.99 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.74. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

