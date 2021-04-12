Gems Trading Down 22.8% This Week (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gems has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $672,273.04 and approximately $6,925.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.47 or 0.00673086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00088717 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

