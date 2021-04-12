Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $246,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,693,019 shares of company stock worth $106,950,169. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,775 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,561 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $455.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.