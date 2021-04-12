General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 4.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $39,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

NYSE:GM opened at $60.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,687,265 shares of company stock worth $97,013,151 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

