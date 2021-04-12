Genesis Vision Market Cap Hits $66.52 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $66.52 million and $4.73 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $15.03 or 0.00024743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00054121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00674816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00087334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00035269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00041103 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars.

