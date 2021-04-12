GenesisX Market Capitalization Hits $27,232.55 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $27,232.55 and approximately $17.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,357,245 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

