GenesisX (XGS) Price Tops $0.0121

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 571.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 408.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $136,971.63 and approximately $6,831.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Solaris (XLR) traded up 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,358,907 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

